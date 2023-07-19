Hawkeyes defensive lineman Noah Shannon was in place to represent the team at Big Ten Media Days along with Cooper DeJean and Luke Lachey. However, he decided to vacate his position — due to his admitted involvement in the NCAA’s gambling investigation of Iowa athletics. Starting insider linebacker Jay Higgins will take his place.

“Being selected to represent the Iowa Hawkeye football team at Big Ten Media Day is a tremendous honor and privilege,” Shannon said in a release. “I am grateful for the opportunity. However, given the circumstances I told Coach Ferentz it would best for him to select another player. Since the NCAA review is not yet complete, I don’t feel it is right for me to represent the team.”

“Noah’s decision to share this information and suggest that another player take his place is reflective of his character,” said Kirk Ferentz. “Noah is a committed and dedicated teammate, and this is a fine example of him always wanting to put the team first.”

Higgins, a native of Indianapolis, enters his fourth year in the Hawkeye football program. He totaled 39 tackles (20 solo) last year playing behind consensus All-American Jack Campbell. Higgins was awarded the team’s Hayden Fry Award (special teams), which is presented to those who show exemplary leadership and dedication, and the Next Man In Award (defense) following the 2022 season. He has played in 31 games over his first three seasons.

