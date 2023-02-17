Nearly a month ago, Iowa traveled to Ohio State to face a Buckeyes basketball team struggling to score 70 during a five-game losing streak – and lost 93-77.

On Thursday, the Hawkeyes welcomed an Ohio State squad on a six-game losing streak with the same offensive struggles.

While the Buckeyes cleared the 70 mark for the first time since that January 21 victory, they were unable to secure the win again, falling 92-75 to the Hawkeyes.

Tony Perkins sank 11 of 16 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) and finished with 24 points.

Kris Murray added 20 for Iowa, making 8 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers. Ahron Ulis added 12 points, while Filip Rebraca and Payton Sandfort scored 10 apiece.

Sixth-year senior Conner McCaffery had a career-high 13 assists to go with seven points and six rebounds.

Reserve Sean McNeil led the Buckeyes (11-15, 3-12) with 20 points. McNeil hit all four of his 3s, giving him 200 for his career.

The Hawkeyes had a 30-22 rebound advantage, including 11 off the offensive glass that led to a 15-4 edge in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes travel to play Northwestern on Sunday.

The Buckeyes travel to play No. 3 Purdue on Sunday.

