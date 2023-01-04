Iowa’s heavily criticized offense falls under the responsibility of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. We know the deal — it’s historically bad. As for whose fault it was the team fell so short of expectations, yet again, Ferentz alludes to the players.

“I would say I did the best I could this year with the pieces that we had to try to put the team in position to win,” Ferentz told reporters last week. “Was I successful every week? No. Was I successful enough? I wish we would’ve won every game we played — that’s the bottom line to me.”

“My evaluation is simple. Are we doing what we need to do to help us win football games? I would say the record speaks for itself. We are what our record says we are.”

