Hawkeyes offense held out of end zone in loss to Michigan

The Wolverines defense swarmed the Iowa offensive line sacking quarterback Nate Stanley 8 times in the game.

8 sacks, 8 penalties, and 4 turnovers proved to be a recipe for big disappointment at the Big House. Quarterback Nate Stanley throwing three interceptions in the 10-3 loss to Michigan.

“Schematically they did a lot of things that were very tough on us today,” said the Hawkeye senior. “I think they had a great plan as far as their blitzes were concerned. They did a lot of things that were very hard on us pickup-wise, and probably the hardest that we had seen all year.

“I think that’s what’s most frustrating,” added junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs. “We knew what they were gonna do. We saw it. We got the looks and…they’re just pretty good athletes. Everyone got a little antsy. We were lunging a little bit, getting our face in there. You just gotta work through that, you gotta play through it.”

“8 sacks is first off, just unacceptable,” said freshman offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum. “Kind of hurt ourselves on some drives. We need to eliminate penalties and just block better for Nate so he has more time back there. That’s just a credit to Michigan, just bringing different kind of pressures and getting after us.”

“It was a matter of us not being able to match their tempo,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I’m a career line coach. I’ve been in those games and it’s not fun once it starts rolling the other way. They started getting some momentum and it seems like they come harder once that happens, so it’s hard to put the brakes on that sometimes.”