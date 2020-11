The Iowa Hawkeyes won their third straight game in a row on Saturday, dominating Penn State 41-21. The offense has shown continuous improvement this season after a slow start. During the win streak the Hawkeyes are averaging 41 points per game, and rushing for 215 yards per game.

Quarterback Spencer Petras has also shown improvements. The sophomore has limited the turnovers and is starting to get comfortable in the offense. Head Coach Kirk Ferentz has been pleased with his QB progress.