The first USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Monday, and the Hawkeyes were left out.

But just barely. Iowa is first among the teams receiving votes, which makes them No. 26.

The 10-4 Hawkeyes finished at No. 23 in the final coaches poll of the 2021-22 season, but came up nine votes short of No. 25 Houston with 248 this year.

College Football News recently compiled a “greatest programs of all-time” list using the final coaches polls from 1950-2021, and Iowa landed at No. 23 in those rankings, so the 2022 Hawkeyes are pretty much right where they historically have been. Or certainly have the means to get there. Iowa tends to be underrated early.

The Big Ten teams that made this year’s Top 25 are Ohio State (2), Michigan (6), Michigan State (14) and Wisconsin (20). Iowa will play three of those four teams. Future conference member USC is at No. 15. Current members Penn State, Minnesota and Purdue join the Hawkeyes in the “others receiving votes” category.

The poll uses a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

The preseason AP Top 25 will be released next Monday.