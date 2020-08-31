Hawkeyes pause all workouts amid virus uptick

The Iowa athletic department is pausing workouts for all sports until after Labor Day following a major uptick in the number of coronavirus cases.

The department says there were 93 positive results out of 815 COVID-19 tests taken between last Monday and Sunday. Since the return-to-campus protocol began May 29, there have been 176 positive results and one inconclusive out of more than 2,700 tests.

The Big Ten Conference announced three weeks ago that it would postpone fall sports until the spring.