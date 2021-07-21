Hawkeyes picked to finish second in West Division

MADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 09: Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the football in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Iowa Hawkeyes were picked to finished second in the West Division in the annual Big Ten media poll.

The poll is conducted by cleveland.com, who took over the media poll after the Big Ten dropped it 11 years ago. There are 34 voters on the panel, including at least one beat writer for every Big Ten team and a couple national writers.

The Wisconsin Badgers were picked to win the West, receiving 29 of the 34 first place votes. The Hawkeyes received the other 5 five first place votes, but were also picked to finish as low as fifth. Ohio State was the unanimous pick to win the Big Ten.

Iowa has finished in at least a tie for second in the division three of the last five years. The last time they won it was 2015 when they started 12-0 and were ranked as high as No. 4. They ended that season with a 16-13 loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten Championship and a 45-16 loss to Stanford in the Rose Bowl.

Meanwhile, two Hawkeyes received some buzz for preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Junior center Tyler Linderbaum got one first place vote and finished fourth in the voting. He was the only non-skill position player to receive votes. Junior running back Tyler Goodson also got a first place vote, but finished tenth.

You can find the complete poll here.

Iowa opens up its season on September 4th at home against Indiana.