Hawkeyes play by play man Gary Dolphin tells us some of his favorite things

Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin tells us some of his favorite things.

“Lets get to some, lets talk food for a moment. What’s your favorite meal, if you setting the menu, if you’re cooking it up, or hopfully you’re not cooking it up, what’s you’re favorite meal?”

(Gary Dolphin)

“It’s got to be a medium well ribeye with a baked potato and broccoli, the other additives we can pass on, but I love uh, I guess I’m an Iowa farm boy I love a great ribeye steak.”

(Jay Kidwell)

“Good of you to throw broccoli in there as well helth conscious of you, well done.”

(Gary Dolphin)

“Look at this body, I mean of course it is.”

(Jay Kidwell)

“Favorite vacation that you’ve taken over the years?”

(Gary Dolphin)

“Wasn’t able to do it this year, but every year my buddy and I are huge civil war buffs, which I think is appropriate with what’s going on in our country, and we make a trip to a hallowed civil war battlefield to pay homage to all those that gave their lives of the civil war back in the 1860’s. I’m a huge military history buff, that’s the main reason why. Maybe my favorite other than Gettysburg is Shiloh in West Tennessee where a lot of Iowa kids gave up their lives.”

(Jay Kidwell)

“I maybe repeating here with you, but if you just got the perfect day where you can do what ever you want, you just hit power ball, what’s your next week looking like?”

(Gary Dolphin)

“If I hit power ball, I don’t know that’s a great question. You know from Labor Day through hopfully through April Fools Day Jay it’s a mad house, as you’re covering it every weekend like I am. I really enjoy the quite time. So if I hit the lottery I would be right here in my office, watching the history channel, or the military channel.”