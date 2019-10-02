Hawkeyes prepare to prevent Michigan from living up to the legend

Iowa is higher ranked and unbeaten on the season, but they’re still underdogs as they travel to Michigan on Saturday. The Hawkeyes recognize they have an opportunity to defeat one of the legendary programs in college football. A Big Ten showdown in the Big House.

“There are a very small, maybe handful plus, teams that can say that, and they’re one of them,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s on paper, and more importantly it’s on the field. When you look at their teams, it’s hard to find a team that’s struggled. It’s just really hard to find one.”

“Michigan is Michigan,” Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said. “Everybody loves Michigan, so going out there and being able to prove ourselves to the world, I just like big games like that. I just want to go out there and show that Iowa is a tough, tough contender.”

“You hear a lot about the Big House and their stadium,” Iowa junior running back Toren Young said. “You grow up watching college football and see some great games played there and you know the history there, so it’s definitely exciting.”

“I’m really excited. I’m really excited to go to their place,” Iowa junior offensive lineman Cole Banwart said. “This is a crazy environment. I talked to previous players who have actually played there before and they just say it’s crazy environment. It’s gonna be loud. It’s gonna be tough to play in, but it’s also gonna be fun to play.”

“There’s nothing better than going to the Big House and seeing their fans leave,” Iowa junior safety Geno Stone said. “It’s always good to do that on away games anyway, going in and winning on someone else’s field. It really takes the energy out of them. That’s really our gameplan, to go in there and be a physical team and make sure we come out with the win.

It’s Iowa’s first road trip to Ann Arbor since 2012 and the sixth under Kirk Ferentz. The Hawkeyes are 2-3 in the previous five matchups, winning in 2002 and 2010.

