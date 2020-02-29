Hawkeyes pull away from Penn State for 13th consecutive home win

Hawkeye Headquarters
Posted: / Updated:

Iowa’s Luka Garza celebrates sinking a 3-pointer against Penn State on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

Full coverage of the Hawkeyes’ 77-68 win over Penn State.

Postgame report

AP recap

Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as No. 18 Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 77-68 win over No. 16 Penn State on Saturday.

Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record.

It was Garza’s 14th double-double of the season.

It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten).

Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

In-game tweets

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawkeye rivalries
More Hawkeye Headquarters schedules