Hawkeyes pull away from Penn State for 13th consecutive home win

Iowa’s Luka Garza celebrates sinking a 3-pointer against Penn State on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

Full coverage of the Hawkeyes’ 77-68 win over Penn State.

Postgame report

#Hawkeyes clamp down after half, earn 7th win over ranked opponent this season in 77-68 victory over Penn State.



The wrap from CHA. pic.twitter.com/sugZyfieea — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 29, 2020

Quick web extra before the postgame wrap.



CJ Fredrick got food poisoning before the Michigan State game.



"Big Ten Tournament or NCAA, I'd have played." @HawkeyeHQ #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ugifudtGRM — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 29, 2020

Another top 25 win for Iowa, 77-68 over #16 Penn State. Luka Garza 25 points, 17 rebounds. 14th straight game with 20 or more points. What a season he’s having. CJ Fredrick 10 pts in return from injury. 20th win for #Hawkeyes.



Highlights from the 👁of @AdamJRossow pic.twitter.com/mvafPoXgPu — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) February 29, 2020

Even if Luka Garza starts slow or shoots poorly, he'll keep attacking: "I'm gonna keep coming… I'm not gonna stop." And finish with 25 and 17. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/RW3QJjq9qF — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 29, 2020

What does 20 wins mean for this #Hawkeyes team? pic.twitter.com/vIfGqWW04v — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 29, 2020

Luka Garza said the #Hawkeyes adopted a mentality early on "to protect our home court, moreso than any other year past." pic.twitter.com/M5liwEZdCJ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 29, 2020

Fran McCaffery appreciated Pat Chambers saying that, and added that Connor "is the guy who calms everybody down … when things go sideways." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/KQGcq5JBLt — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) February 29, 2020

"If we win out and I average 40, I can get there." @B1Gcat15 Ryan Kriener joked about his quest for 1,000 points after the #Hawkeyes' win. pic.twitter.com/Oe8pYijdpQ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 29, 2020

AP recap

Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as No. 18 Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 77-68 win over No. 16 Penn State on Saturday.

Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record.

It was Garza’s 14th double-double of the season.

It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten).

Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

In-game tweets

Another T on the Lions. Frustrating pretty evident here.



Iowa is 3:28 from another home win. The lead is 71-54. https://t.co/s1TPejWTiR — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 29, 2020

Four free throws later… it's 71-54 with 3:28 left. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 29, 2020

This is easily been the most well-refereed game at which I’ve been courtside this year.

Consistent on both ends.#Hawkeyes 60#PennState 49

7:42 to play — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 29, 2020

Penn State coming apart in the CHA meat grinder. 53-40 #Hawkeyes after a technical. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 29, 2020

#Hawkeyes down 30-28 with 3:27 left in the half. Second- and third-chance points help. pic.twitter.com/Qdrx3pzg3T — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 29, 2020

Harrar and Watkins are two of the few bigs in #B1G who don’t need a lot of help covering Luka.



Something to watch today. Lions lead 22-20, 8:26 until intermission. #Hawkeyes — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 29, 2020

Loud crowd so far. 11 a.m. Saturday starts never bothered #Hawkeyes fans. pic.twitter.com/LwfXerKIUN — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 29, 2020

Exciting start: #Hawkeyes 11, Penn State 8 with 15:50 left in the half. pic.twitter.com/ZzCwgRMJlB — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 29, 2020

11-8 Hawks at first media.



The crowd is absolutely juiced. Settle in. It’s going to be a good one. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 29, 2020

The #Hawkeyes are introduced with a fire and light show before the game against Penn State. pic.twitter.com/A1VizdZO9H — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) February 29, 2020

We’ve got covered you @HawkeyeHQ from now until the end of the season. Every game, starting today. #Hawkeyes and Penn State. Hawks taking the floor here at CHA. pic.twitter.com/5AXwkkbbin — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 29, 2020

