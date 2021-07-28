Hawkeyes punter named to preseason watch list

The Hawkeyes continue to get plenty of preseason love as sophomore punter Tory Taylor was named to Ray Guy watch list on Wednesday.
As you would expect, the award is given to the college football’s best punter.
Taylor was a semifinalist for the award last year, as well as the 2020 Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Conference Punter of the Year and a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
He’s already been named a 2021 preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection by several media outlets.
Ryan Donahue is the only Hawkeye to be named a finalist for the award, That was in 2010.
The 2021 recipient will be announced in December.