Iowa punter Tory Taylor confirmed to Hawkeye Headquarters on Tuesday that he will not use his remaining year of eligibility and will enter his name into the NFL Draft next year.

“I’m 26 and I’m really grateful for the last four years at Iowa, but this will be my last one,” Taylor said.

Taylor leads the Big Ten with a 47.6-yard punting average in 2023. That ranks sixth in the country.

Tory earlier:



