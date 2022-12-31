Punter Tory Taylor announced after Iowa’s Music City Bowl win over Kentucky on Saturday that he is returning to the Hawkeyes in 2023.

Taylor punted eight times for 386 yards — with six inside the 20 — in the 21-0 victory over the Wildcats.

He punted 74 times for 3,339 yards in 2022.

