Punter Tory Taylor announced after Iowa’s Music City Bowl win over Kentucky on Saturday that he is returning to the Hawkeyes in 2023.

Taylor punted eight times for 386 yards — with six inside the 20 — in the 21-0 victory over the Wildcats.

He punted 74 times for 3,339 yards in 2022.

🚨 Tory Taylor announces he’s coming back in 2023 pic.twitter.com/pdpHNEUJ2V — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) December 31, 2022

