It appears Alex Padilla has played his final game as an Iowa Hawkeye. No, not that Alex Padilla. Iowa’s backup quarterback has decided to enter the transfer portal after three seasons with the program.

Padilla graduates in December, and will enter the portal with two years of eligibility as a grad-transfer. He said after Iowa’s loss to Nebraska that “I’ll have time to reflect in the next couple of weeks, but we’ll see what happens.”

It seems he’s had time to reflect.

Padilla appeared in 13 games total for the Hawkeyes. In 2021 he played in nine games, starting three. This season he played the second half against Ohio State, and the majority of last week’s game against Nebraska due to Spencer Petras’s injury. He finished his time as a Hawkeye with a 49% completion percentage, 821 yards and a 3/4 touchdown-interception ratio.

