The entire state of Iowa held its breath when it saw Cade McNamara fall flat on his stomach on a scramble at the Hawkeyes’ open practice Saturday during Kids Day at Kinnick.

It was difficult to see what the injury was in the moment, but it was enough for McNamara to check himself out and wind up in a gray t-shirt for the remainder of practice.

The good news: Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz didn’t seem too concerned.

“I’m not alarmed right now,” Ferentz said. “It’s not like he broke his leg or something like that. I think it’s going to be one of those things we just have to take day by day.”

Ferentz confirmed the issue was muscle-related, not knee-related.

“I think he’s fine,” Ferentz said. “It’s just tissue — not structural or something like that — as far as I know.”

Cooper DeJean was also absent from practice with a soft-tissue injury. Ferentz expressed a similar level of worry in regards to his situation.

This may not have factored into the optics of the practice, but McNamara was running for his life all day long. Iowa’s defensive line seemed to be in the backfield nearly every play. Pass or run — they were enforcing their will.”

“We’ve been practicing really well,” Ferentz said of the unit. “We got some depth there as well. … We’re better if we can play with six, eight, nine guys … and I think it’s realistic for us. It’s encouraging.”

Iowa’s defense is going to cause problems for opposing offenses, but the Hawkeyes’ offense is hoping to rebound after a horrendous 2022 season. Any short-term or long-term setback for Cade McNamara would impact the outlook of Week 1 against Utah State.

