Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara left Iowa’s Kids Day at Kinnick open scrimmage with a non-contact injury that rightfully had fans worried. After 11 days worth of reading between the lines, head coach Kirk Ferentz revealed McNamara still hasn’t practiced yet.

“The bad news is we have guys not practicing Week 3 of camp, but the good news is I think everybody has a chance to start working in into this week,” Ferentz said. “We’ll know more at the end of the week, but I’m really optimistic.”

How does that bode for McNamara’s chances of playing Week 1 against Utah State?

“We’ll know more at the end of the week,” Ferentz said.

No promises that McNamara would be available, but it sounds like he’ll be back out on the practice field soon. Sportsbooks currently have Iowa pegged as a 23-point favorite over Utah State. If McNamara were to miss any time, the Hawkeyes would turn to Deacon Hill to be the short-term answer.

