Hawkeyes ranked 18th in first AP Poll

IOWA CITY, IA – NOVEMBER 23: An Iowa football helmet as seen before a Big Ten Conference football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Iowa Hawkeyes came in at No. 18 in the first AP Poll of the 2021 college football. Its the third straight year they’ve started the season in the AP Top 25.

They’re one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25. The Hawkeyes’ week one opponent Indiana is 17th. Wisconsin (12) and Penn State (19), both on Iowa’s schedule; and Ohio State (4) are the other three.

Iowa State sits at seventh, giving Iowa four ranked opponents on their schedule. Two of those games, Indiana and Iowa State, come in the first two weeks of the season.

It’s their highest preseason ranking since 2016 when they started the season 17th. That season they finished 8-5, ultimately losing to Florida in the Outback Bowl.