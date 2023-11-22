The Iowa Hawkeyes are playing for glory this weekend against Nebraska. If they can come back from Lincoln with a win this team would be just the fifth in the Kirk Ferentz era to win ten regular season games.

Some of the current Hawkeyes were on the most recent team — the 2021 squad that went 10-2. Before that, the 2015 team started a perfect 12-0 and earned a trip to the Rose Bowl. The other two teams were the 2009 and 2002 teams that both played in the Orange Bowl.

“Coach Ferentz said the stat — I believe there’s only been four teams to crack 10 wins in the regular season,” Jermari Harris said. “I was a part of the 2021 team. It’s just a great accomplishment. It’s a testament to all the work we put in since January. Just staying resilient after that tough loss against Penn State. It could’ve been very easy to rollover, but we got back up and continued to fight.”

“We’re playing for our tenth win,” Xavier Nwankpa said. “We’re really just focused on finishing the season strong and building some momentum going into the postseason.”

“Ten wins has only happened four times in the regular season in KF history,” Nico Ragaini said. “He said it yesterday. So that’s like that’s a pretty big deal.”

“Nebraska is a great, great illustration. I mean, they’ve been to a bowl game, right?” head coach Ferentz said. “I don’t know how long it’s been but they’re playing like a bowl team right now. I can’t think of too many times, at least hopefully, where I’ve ever assumed things are going to happen. It’s usually pretty tough. So, if we could get 10 that’d be really special. But it’s not going to be easy, that’s for sure.”