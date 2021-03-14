Hawkeyes react to drawing No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament Hawkeye Headquarters by: Jarek Andrzejewski Posted: Mar 14, 2021 / 06:57 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 14, 2021 / 06:57 PM CDT Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10), guard Jordan Bohannon (3), guard/forward Connor McCaffery (30), guard CJ Fredrick (5), and center Luka Garza (55) huddle before the start of the second half of their quarterfinal game in the Big Ten Mens Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com) Hear what the Iowa Hawkeyes said after learning they would be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament with No. 15 Grand Canyon as their first opponent. "Every team in the Big Ten is tough. Each night you're going to get a battle. It's going to prepare us well for this tournament."Joe Wieskamp on ending Big Ten play, moving on to NCAA Tournament.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 14, 2021 Joe Wieskamp (ankle) will be ready to go for Saturday, said he could play tomorrow if he had to.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 14, 2021 "It's pretty special. To see us as a two-seed, you see all the hard work pay off. I think we put ourselves in a really good position to win it all."Joe Wieskamp on initial reaction to seeing Iowa as the No. 2 seed.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 14, 2021 Luka Garza already has a bit of info on Grand Canyon. Thinks he watched them play once this year and knows about a couple of their matchups from this year. Impressive considering how out of your way you would need to go to learn about Grand Canyon basketball.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 14, 2021 "Consistency on the defensive end throughout every single game. We know our offense is going to come along. If we can get stops throughout a game we can beat anybody."Luka Garza on key to NCAA Tournament run— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 14, 2021 "When you talk about a conference tournament where a two-seed played a one-seed on both sides in the semifinals. No other conference is doing that at our level. It's going to prepare us more than anything."Luka Garza on how the Big Ten Tournament prepared Iowa.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 14, 2021 "That's obviously that's going to motivate me. When you look at the bracket there's no easy way to the Final Four. I think we have a really competitive region."Garza on talk about Gonzaga's easy path to the Final Four.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 14, 2021 Iowa has no idea what practices will look like this week. Logistics have not yet been laid out for them.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 14, 2021 Elaborates: "There's no such thing as an upset in this tournament."Believes every team won their way here and has plenty of talent. https://t.co/ynaIKUvBAj— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 14, 2021 "Luka is a guy that's going to present problems for anybody on our schedule. He's incredibly talented, fiercely competitive. What we've seen him do this year is really complete the picture."Fran on what Luka brings to the table.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 14, 2021 "They really bought in. They were the ones that really felt that we needed to play more man and they were ready to accept the challenge."Fran McCaffery on team's recent defensive improvements.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 14, 2021