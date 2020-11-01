Hawkeyes receiver facing OWI charge after clocked going 74 in 30 mph zone

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, right, scores a touchdown ahead of Southern California safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A University of Iowa football player is facing a drunken driving charge after an arrest in Iowa City early Sunday morning.

According to Johnson County court documents, Ihmir Smith-Marsette was pulled over at 1:27 a.m. Sunday after an Iowa City police officer clocked him driving his 2017 Chevrolet Camaro going 74 mph in a 30 mph zone near Riverside Drive and Myrtle Avenue. The arresting officer says he observed the senior wide receiver with bloodshot, watery eyes, impaired speech and smelled of alcohol.

Smith-Marsette, a New Jersey native, admitted to the officer that he had been drinking and exhibited impairment on field sobriety tests and failed a preliminary breath test with a blood alcohol content of 0.130%. The legal limit in Iowa is .08%.

Smith-Marsette is charged with operating while intoxicated. Court documents say it is his first operating while under the influence offense.

On Saturday, the Hawkeye receiver competed against Northwestern as Iowa fell to the Wildcats 21-20. Smith-Marsette had 7 receptions for 84 yards.