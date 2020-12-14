Hawkeyes receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette shows out on Senior Day

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Wisconsin Badgers for the first time since 2015. The Hawkeyes offense for the second week in a row exploded in the second half. Iowa scored 22 points and were led receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette who had 140 yards on 7 catches and two touchdowns.

During his second score, Smith-Marsette did a flip into the endzone. The receiver stated that he doesn’t not regret the flip and would do it again. Head Coach Kirk Ferentz said it would have better if he nailed the landing.

Iowa will host Michigan on Saturday at 6 pm.