Hawkeyes receiver Oliver Martin granted immediate eligibility

Oliver Martin #80 of the Michigan Wolverines scores a touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the third quarter at HighPoint.com Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

It’s official: Oliver Martin is eligible to play for the Hawkeyes in 2019.

Martin

“I am ecstatic that the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference have approved our waiver request,” Martin said in a news release. “I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for their help as I work to get ready. I have been dreaming of running out of the tunnel wearing the black and gold ever since I decided to join the program. I can’t wait to contribute to this team on the field.”

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and quarterback Nate Stanley spoke about it on Tuesday before the decision came down.

It's official: Oliver Martin is eligible to play for the #Hawkeyes in 2019.



Here's what Kirk Ferentz and Nate Stanley had to say when asked on Tuesday about potentially playing in the opener. pic.twitter.com/DlsTJuYzX0 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) August 28, 2019

Here is the official release from the Iowa athletic department:

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – University of Iowa sophomore wide receiver Oliver Martin has been approved for immediate eligibility by the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference. Martin, a native of Coralville, Iowa and a graduate of Iowa City West High School, transferred to the Hawkeye football program this summer.

Following are comments from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Martin:

Coach Kirk Ferentz:

“We are pleased that the NCAA and Big Ten Conference have approved Oliver’s waiver to play this season. Oliver is a tremendous young man who has been working hard since the day he set foot on our campus this summer. His teammates are excited to have him on the practice field and in the weight room, and we look forward to Oliver being able to contribute to our team.”

Oliver Martin:

“I am ecstatic that the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference have approved our waiver request. I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for their help as I work to get ready. I have been dreaming of running out of the tunnel wearing the black and gold ever since I decided to join the program. I can’t wait to contribute to this team on the field.”

Iowa opens the 2019 season Saturday, Aug. 31, hosting Miami, Ohio (6:40 p.m. CT, FS1).

Opening week Hawkeye Headquarters coverage is presented by The Robinson Group brokered by eXp Realty.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.