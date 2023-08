The Iowa football team has released the depth chart for the Hawkeyes’ opener against Utah State.

Despite some injury concerns since Kids Day at Kinnick, Cade McNamara is listed as the Hawkeyes’ starter at quarterback. On the opposite end of the questionable spectrum, Tory Taylor is firmly entrenched as the No. 1 punter.

For everything in between, here is the complete depth chart:

