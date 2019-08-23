Hawkeyes release men’s and women’s basketball schedules

The University of Iowa and Big Ten Conference announced the 2019-20 men’s and women’s basketball schedules on Friday.
The men’s schedule includes 16 regular-season home games, while the women will host 15 on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Men’s schedule
“I am continuously amazed by the support that we receive from our fans at home and on the road,” said Iowa men’s head coach Fran McCaffery as he enters his 10th season. “Our home crowds were phenomenal last year, which was evident in our ability to win games and ultimately advance in the NCAA Tournament. We need that similar support this year. It will be a fun team to watch.”
The Hawkeyes will tipoff the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 8 against SIU-Edwardsville in Iowa City.
One of the highlights on the schedule is playing the NCAA runner-up from last season, Texas Tech, in the first round of the Las Vegas Invitational on Thanksgiving at Orleans Arena. Another is when the Hawkeyes play Penn State at the historic Palestra in Philadelphia on January 4. The Palestra has hosted more basketball games than any other facility in college basketball and McCaffery, a Philadelphia native, was a three-year lettermen at Penn who played there from 1980-82.
It will be Iowa’s first appearance in the Palestra since competing in the Quaker City Tournament in December 1961.
“We’re excited to go there and play in that facility in front of a packed house,” McCaffery said. “This will be a great opportunity in a great atmosphere. I grew up going to the Palestra every weekend with my parents and brother, and then had the opportunity to practice and play there pretty much every day when I went to school there. I’m excited about the opportunity.”
Women’s schedule
The women’s team will open the season with six nonconference games and one exhibition in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, two away games, and three neutral site games. They are matched up against five teams that appeared in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, including Princeton, Towson, Clemson, Iowa State, and Drake.
Iowa’s Big Ten play begins on December 28 at Nebraska and concludes at Rutgers on March 1.
Game times will be released in September.
2019-20 Hawkeyes men’s basketball schedule
Fri., Nov. 8 SIU-Edwardsville TBA
Mon., Nov. 11 DePaul TBA
Fri., Nov. 15 Oral Roberts TBA
Thurs., Nov. 21 North Florida TBA
Sun., Nov. 24 Cal Poly TBA
Thurs., Nov. 28 Texas Tech # TBA
Fri., Nov. 29 Creighton/SD State # TBA
Tues., Dec. 3 at Syracuse TBA
Fri., Dec. 6 at Michigan TBA
Mon., Dec. 9 vs. Minnesota TBA
Thurs., Dec. 12 at Iowa State TBA
Sat., Dec. 21 vs. Cincinnati * TBA
Sun., Dec. 29 Kennesaw State TBA
Sat., Jan. 4 Penn State ^ TBA
Tues., Jan. 7 at Nebraska TBA
Fri., Jan. 10 Maryland TBA
Tues., Jan. 14 at Northwestern TBA
Fri., Jan. 17 Michigan TBA
Wed., Jan. 22 Rutgers TBA
Mon., Jan. 27 Wisconsin TBA
Thurs., Jan. 30 at Maryland TBA
Sun., Feb. 2 Illinois TBA
Wed., Feb. 5 at Purdue TBA
Sat., Feb. 8 Nebraska TBA
Thurs., Feb. 13 at Indiana TBA
Sun., Feb. 16 at Minnesota TBA
Thurs., Feb. 20 Ohio State TBA
Tues., Feb. 25 at Michigan State TBA
Sat., Feb. 29 Penn State TBA
Tues., March 3 Purdue TBA
Sun., March 8 at Illinois TBA
x-Exhibition #-Las Vegas *-Chicago ^-Philadelphia
2019-20 Hawkeyes women’s basketball schedule
Sun., Nov. 3 Winona State x TBA
Thurs., Nov. 7 Florida Atlantic TBA
Thurs., Nov. 14 North Alabama TBA
Sun., Nov. 17 at Northern Iowa TBA
Wed., Nov. 20 Princeton TBA
Wed., Nov. 27 Cincinnati # TBA
Thurs., Nov. 28 Towson # TBA
Sat., Nov. 30 Washington # TBA
Wed., Dec. 4 Clemson TBA
Wed., Dec. 11 at Iowa State TBA
Sat., Dec. 14 North Carolina Central TBA
Sat., Dec. 21 Drake TBA
Sat., Dec. 28 at Nebraska TBA
Tues., Dec. 31 Illinois TBA
Sun., Jan. 5 at Northwestern TBA
Thurs., Jan. 9 Maryland TBA
Sun., Jan. 12 Indiana TBA
Thurs., Jan. 16 at Minnesota TBA
Sun., Jan. 19 at Wisconsin TBA
Thurs., Jan. 23 Ohio State TBA
Sun., Jan. 26 Michigan State TBA
Thurs., Jan. 30 at Penn State TBA
Sun., Feb. 2 at Michigan TBA
Thurs., Feb. 6 Nebraska TBA
Sun., Feb. 9 at Purdue TBA
Thurs., Feb. 13 at Maryland TBA
Sun., Feb. 16 Wisconsin TBA
Sun., Feb. 23 Penn State TBA
Thurs., Feb. 27 Minnesota TBA
Sun., March 1 at Rutgers TBA
x-Exhibition #-Puerto Rico