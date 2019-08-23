Hawkeyes release men’s and women’s basketball schedules

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 28: Jordan Bohannon #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes high fives head coach Fran McCaffery following their 96-87 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on February 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The University of Iowa and Big Ten Conference announced the 2019-20 men’s and women’s basketball schedules on Friday.

The men’s schedule includes 16 regular-season home games, while the women will host 15 on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Men’s schedule

“I am continuously amazed by the support that we receive from our fans at home and on the road,” said Iowa men’s head coach Fran McCaffery as he enters his 10th season. “Our home crowds were phenomenal last year, which was evident in our ability to win games and ultimately advance in the NCAA Tournament. We need that similar support this year. It will be a fun team to watch.”

The Hawkeyes will tipoff the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 8 against SIU-Edwardsville in Iowa City.

One of the highlights on the schedule is playing the NCAA runner-up from last season, Texas Tech, in the first round of the Las Vegas Invitational on Thanksgiving at Orleans Arena. Another is when the Hawkeyes play Penn State at the historic Palestra in Philadelphia on January 4. The Palestra has hosted more basketball games than any other facility in college basketball and McCaffery, a Philadelphia native, was a three-year lettermen at Penn who played there from 1980-82.

It will be Iowa’s first appearance in the Palestra since competing in the Quaker City Tournament in December 1961.

“We’re excited to go there and play in that facility in front of a packed house,” McCaffery said. “This will be a great opportunity in a great atmosphere. I grew up going to the Palestra every weekend with my parents and brother, and then had the opportunity to practice and play there pretty much every day when I went to school there. I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Women’s schedule

The women’s team will open the season with six nonconference games and one exhibition in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, two away games, and three neutral site games. They are matched up against five teams that appeared in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, including Princeton, Towson, Clemson, Iowa State, and Drake.

Iowa’s Big Ten play begins on December 28 at Nebraska and concludes at Rutgers on March 1.

Game times will be released in September.

2019-20 Hawkeyes men’s basketball schedule

Fri., Nov. 8 SIU-Edwardsville TBA

Mon., Nov. 11 DePaul TBA

Fri., Nov. 15 Oral Roberts TBA

Thurs., Nov. 21 North Florida TBA

Sun., Nov. 24 Cal Poly TBA

Thurs., Nov. 28 Texas Tech # TBA

Fri., Nov. 29 Creighton/SD State # TBA

Tues., Dec. 3 at Syracuse TBA

Fri., Dec. 6 at Michigan TBA

Mon., Dec. 9 vs. Minnesota TBA

Thurs., Dec. 12 at Iowa State TBA

Sat., Dec. 21 vs. Cincinnati * TBA

Sun., Dec. 29 Kennesaw State TBA

Sat., Jan. 4 Penn State ^ TBA

Tues., Jan. 7 at Nebraska TBA

Fri., Jan. 10 Maryland TBA

Tues., Jan. 14 at Northwestern TBA

Fri., Jan. 17 Michigan TBA

Wed., Jan. 22 Rutgers TBA

Mon., Jan. 27 Wisconsin TBA

Thurs., Jan. 30 at Maryland TBA

Sun., Feb. 2 Illinois TBA

Wed., Feb. 5 at Purdue TBA

Sat., Feb. 8 Nebraska TBA

Thurs., Feb. 13 at Indiana TBA

Sun., Feb. 16 at Minnesota TBA

Thurs., Feb. 20 Ohio State TBA

Tues., Feb. 25 at Michigan State TBA

Sat., Feb. 29 Penn State TBA

Tues., March 3 Purdue TBA

Sun., March 8 at Illinois TBA

x-Exhibition #-Las Vegas *-Chicago ^-Philadelphia

2019-20 Hawkeyes women’s basketball schedule

Sun., Nov. 3 Winona State x TBA

Thurs., Nov. 7 Florida Atlantic TBA

Thurs., Nov. 14 North Alabama TBA

Sun., Nov. 17 at Northern Iowa TBA

Wed., Nov. 20 Princeton TBA

Wed., Nov. 27 Cincinnati # TBA

Thurs., Nov. 28 Towson # TBA

Sat., Nov. 30 Washington # TBA

Wed., Dec. 4 Clemson TBA

Wed., Dec. 11 at Iowa State TBA

Sat., Dec. 14 North Carolina Central TBA

Sat., Dec. 21 Drake TBA

Sat., Dec. 28 at Nebraska TBA

Tues., Dec. 31 Illinois TBA

Sun., Jan. 5 at Northwestern TBA

Thurs., Jan. 9 Maryland TBA

Sun., Jan. 12 Indiana TBA

Thurs., Jan. 16 at Minnesota TBA

Sun., Jan. 19 at Wisconsin TBA

Thurs., Jan. 23 Ohio State TBA

Sun., Jan. 26 Michigan State TBA

Thurs., Jan. 30 at Penn State TBA

Sun., Feb. 2 at Michigan TBA

Thurs., Feb. 6 Nebraska TBA

Sun., Feb. 9 at Purdue TBA

Thurs., Feb. 13 at Maryland TBA

Sun., Feb. 16 Wisconsin TBA

Sun., Feb. 23 Penn State TBA

Thurs., Feb. 27 Minnesota TBA

Sun., March 1 at Rutgers TBA

x-Exhibition #-Puerto Rico