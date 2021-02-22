Hawkeyes return to top 10 in AP poll

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) reacts during a video tribute following an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Garza became Iowa’s all-time leading scorer in the game as Iowa won 74-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa is back in the top 10 of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

The Hawkeyes (17-6) will have a chance to move up from the No. 9 spot even further, with road trips to No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State up next.

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop the top 25 in a week of little change. Illinois rounded out the top five, which remained the same from a week ago. No teams dropped out of the AP Top 25.

Gonzaga received 60 first-place votes from a media panel on Monday and Baylor had the other four, with the Bulldogs picking up one vote from the Bears.

The Buckeyes held their spot despite losing 92-87 to the Wolverines on Sunday. Iowa — on a four-game winning streak — will play Michigan on Thursday and Ohio State on Sunday.

No. 12 Houston dropped six spots after losing to Wichita State and No. 15 Virginia lost eight spots following losses to No. 11 Florida State and Duke.

West Virginia also moved back into the top 10.

