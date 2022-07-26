Iowa fans got their first look at the depth chart for the 2022 Hawkeyes football season on Tuesday.

Nothing unexpected, but as Kirk Ferentz indicated in his remarks at Big Ten Media Days, quarteback will be a position to watch.

The Moon Family Head Football Coach thinks both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla have improved.

“We’ve got two quarterbacks that have won games for us and played well on the field.,” Ferentz said.

Here’s the full chart.

Check out the 2022 @HawkeyeFootball Media Guide… which means the first depth chart of the season is HERE!



LINK: https://t.co/tCjRlmAvBn#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Ple1OfD3MQ — IowaFBLive (@IowaFBLive) July 26, 2022

The season opener is September 3 against South Dakota State. Tickets are still available, but possibly not for long, as it’s one of only two Hawkeyes home games that hasn’t sold out.