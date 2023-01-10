Former Iowa offensive lineman Robert Gallery was named to the 2023 class of the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Gallery was a unanimous consensus first-team All-American as a senior and was the recipient of the Outland Trophy, presented annually to the best offensive lineman in the nation.

In Gallery’s final season, Iowa posted 10 wins, closing the season with a 37-17 win over Florida in the 2004 Outback Bowl. Iowa finished the season ranked eighth nationally for the second consecutive season.

Gallery was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2003. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in his final three seasons, while also being a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Oakland guard Robert Gallery after the game as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Oakland Raiders by a score of 20 to 9 at McAfee Coliseum, Oakland, California, December 23, 2006. (Photo by Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary)

During his junior campaign, Gallery started all 13 games at left tackle and was named a First Team All-Big Ten selection. He protected the blind side for quarterback Brad Banks, who passed for 2,573 yards and 26 touchdowns as the Davey O’Brien winner and Heisman Trophy runner-up. Gallery also opened holes for running backs Fred Russell and Jermelle Lewis, who combined for 1,937 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

The team’s point total ranked seventh in the nation, averaging 37.2 points per game and leading the Big Ten for a second straight season. The team went 11-2, winning the most games in program history at the time and claimed Iowa’s first Big Ten title in 12 years. The Hawkeyes appeared in the Orange Bowl and notched a No. 8 final AP ranking.

During Gallery’s final three seasons, the Hawkeyes posted a 28-10 overall record, including a 17-7 mark in Big Ten play. Gallery moved into the lineup for the final six games of his freshman season. In 2001, Iowa’s offense averaged 32.6 points per game while ending the season with an Alamo Bowl win over Texas Tech.

Gallery was a team captain and Most Valuable Player as a senior. He was the second player selected in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He played eight NFL seasons for the Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, starting 103 of the 104 career games in which he played.

Gallery is a member of Iowa’s Letterwinner’s Club Hall of Fame and the America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor at Kinnick Stadium.

Gallery is the 11th former Hawkeye named to the College Football Hall of Fame, joining halfback Nile Kinnick (inducted in 1951), tackle Duke Slater (1951), fullback Gordon Locke (1960), quarterback Aubrey Devine (1973), guard Calvin Jones (1980), tackle Alex Karras (1991), quarterback Randy Duncan (1997), quarterback Chuck Long (1999), linebacker Larry Station (2009) and defensive end Andre Tippett (2021).

Former Iowa players Earl Banks (Morgan State) and Bob Stoops (Oklahoma) are Hall of Fame members based on their college coaching careers.

The rest of the latest class of college Hall of Famers includes Reggie Bush of Southern California, Tim Tebow of Florida, Dwight Freeney of Syracuse, Luke Kuechly of Boston College, LaMichael James of Oregon, Michael Bishop of Kansas State. Eric Berry of Tennessee, Derrick Johnson of Texas, Bill Kollar of Montana State, Jeremy Maclin of Missouri, Terrance Mathis of New Mexico, Bryant McKinnie of Miami, Corey Moore of Virginia Tech, Michael Stonebreaker of Notre Dame, Troy Vincent of Wisconsin, Brian Westbrook of Villanova and DeAngelo Williams of Memphis.

The four coaches to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in December will be Monte Cater of Shepherd; Roy Kramer, the Central Michigan coach who became Southeastern Conference commissioner; Mark Richt, who coached Georgia and Miami; and triple-option guru Paul Johnson, who had stints at Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech.

Five former Hawkeye head coaches are also members of the Hall of Fame, including Eddie Anderson (1938-42, 1946-49), Forest Evashevski (1952-60), Hayden Fry (1979-98), Howard Jones (1916-23) and Slip Madigan (1943-44).

Ralph D. Russo of The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Robert Gallery #78 of Iowa holds the United States flag in the air with his teammates by his side before taking the field against USC in the FedEx Orange Bowl at Pro Player Stadium on January 2, 2003 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)