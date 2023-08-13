The Iowa women’s basketball team wrapped up their foreign trip in Dubrovnik, Croatia with a 109-29 blowout victory over the Croatia All-Stars.

All 12 players that suited up scored.

Hannah Stuelke led the way for the Hawkeyes with 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists. A bonus — and maybe a sign of things to come this season — was that Stuelke knocked down eight of eleven free throw attempts. She shot just 46% from the free throw line in her freshman season.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder gave the younger players on her team a chance to get some game action. Taylor McCabe scored 15 points, making five of eight from three-point range. Addi O’Grady and AJ Ediger notched double figures with 12 and 11 respectively.

The Hawkeyes shot 43-of-76 from the field and hit nine three pointers. Iowa assisted on 30 shots compared to the Croatia All-Stars’ seven. Iowa was +33 on the glass. The Hawkeyes’ defense was stingy, limiting the Croatia All-Stars to 18% from the field and 12.5% from three-point range.

“It was great to see Hannah (Stuelke) get some confidence at the free throw line, and I think Molly (Davis) was fantastic again tonight,” said Bluder. “I thought we’ve had a successful trip. Honestly, the women kept their composure, focus and intensity when they didn’t have to. I really admire that as a coach, and we had 10 great practices before we came here. The defensive tweaks we made this summer, we really like. We think they will be effective this year.”

The Hawkeyes are set to return to campus on August 16.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.