National signing day saw the Hawkeyes add three more signees to it’s already exciting 2022 recruiting class. Dashaun Lee, a defensive back from Belleville High School in Michigan, was the lone scholarship of the day. They also added two walk-on receivers, Alex Eichmann and Reese Osgood.

Lee, who shares a hometown with Hawkeye junior safety Kaevon Merriweather, played both sides of the ball in high school. As a senior, he named first-team Michigan Dream Team on defense and was an honorable mention as a wide receiver as a senior. He finished with 804 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. Two of those coming on defense. He was instrumental in helping his team four straight district, regional and conference titles, culminating with a state championship his senior season.

That brings the 2022 class to 30 incoming freshman, 18 scholarship and 12 walk-ons. Furthermore, 16 of those players are slated to play defense, 13 on offense and one kicker.

Iowa's Class of 2022 now complete with 18 high school recruits https://t.co/DE0EQyD6r2 pic.twitter.com/N5xxQhwd1O — Blair Sanderson (@BlairRIVALS) February 2, 2022

The class is highlighted by safety Xavier Nwankpa, who is one of the highest rated recruits to ever come to Iowa.

He’s also one of seven freshman who enrolled early for the 2022 spring semester. Showing up to campus early along with Nwankpa are: DE Brian Allen, DL Caden Crawford, LB Greg Fagan, DB T.J. Hall, K Drew Stevens and WR Kaden Wetjen.

247Sports has the Hawkeyes class ranked as 28th best class in the country, and the 6th best in the Big Ten. It’s the Hawkeyes second highest rated class in the last 10 years, according to the recruiting service.