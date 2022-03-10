The Hawkeyes delivered a historic performance in coach Fran McCaffery’s 400th game, breaking single-game Big Ten Tournament records for points, field goals, 3-point baskets and margin of victory.
All 14 Hawkeyes scored in the 112-76 win, with Keegan Murray leading the way with 26 points and Jordan Bohannon adding 17.
“We can’t play much better than we did tonight,” McCaffery said. “Everything was really clicking, our shooting was really good.”
Ten different Hawkeyes made at least one 3-pointer as Iowa broke the tournament record with 12:41 to play.
The final 3 came with Iowa looking content to take a shot clock violation, holding the ball near half court before Luc Laketa threw it up from the logo and the ball banked in.
That was the Hawks’ 19th 3-pointer. 11 were in the first half.
Iowa also set the new tourney standards for total points (112), field goals made (43) and margin of victory (36).
“Early on, I felt like we were moving the ball really well,” Murray said. “We’ve been getting stops on defense the last few games and so we’ve been really good getting out and running.”
While all three of the previous 2022 Big Ten Tournament winners to that point had rallied from a halftime deficit, Northwestern didn’t get closer than 26 in the second half until Iowa pulled the last of its starters with more than seven minutes left.
It was Iowa’s eighth consecutive victory over Northwestern and ninth win in 11 games overall.
All nine victories have been by double figures.
Iowa broke or tied eight of its own tourney records: total points (112), points in a half (64), field goals (43), 3-pointers made (19), 3-point attempts (29), field goal percentage (.614), 3-point field goal percentage (.655) and assists (25).
Iowa, which won its first game as a fifth seed in five tries, will play No. 4 seed Rutgers on Friday. Like Thursday’s game, it will start 25 minutes after the previous game finishes, which should be around 1 p.m. CT.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.