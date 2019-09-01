Hawkeyes rout Red Hawks under the lights at Kinnick

1  of  2
Hawkeye Headquarters
Iowa defeated Miami (OH) 38-14 in Saturday’s season-opener at Kinnick Stadium.

Senior quarterback Nate Stanley completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He passed C.J. Beathard for 8th most passing yards in a career by an Iowa Hawkeye.

Mekhi Sargent led the rushing attack taking 14 carries for 91 yards and a score. He also led the team in receiving hauling in four passes for 65 yards.

Next up for Iowa is another home game as the welcome Rutgers to Kinnick Stadium Saturday, September 7.

