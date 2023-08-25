Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson set the school’s freshman record for rushing yards in a season with a 779-yard 2022 campaign. This season, Johnson hopes for more of the same dominance — and plenty of green grass in his sights.

Knowing the playbook better and playing more football are two key components of his development. But physically, Johnson kept his foot on the gas pedal and made it a point of emphasis to add size. He now says he’s up 15 pounds from 2022.

“I’ve just been eating,” Johnson said. “Now I’m 230 so I’m really trying to stay there and play at 230 so I can go out there and dominate. Last year I was 215-216 pounds, I feel like that was kind of low for me for how tall I am.”

Johnson stands at an even 6 feet tall. He had rushing touchdowns of 44, 55 and 75 yards in 2022. He’s not concerned about losing any burst with the added weight.

“It’s going to help me a lot, ’cause every run is going to be stronger and stronger,” Johnson said. “Just like I did last year — run, break out and score a touchdown. It’s going to be even worse this year.”

