Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta was named the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

He also earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from both coaches and media.

LaPorta leads the Hawkeyes in receptions (53) and receiving yards (601) this season and ranks first among Iowa tight ends in career receptions. He’s second to Marv Cook in receiving yards.

Overall, LaPorta ranks 15th in career receiving yards with 1,730 yards.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson earned all-conference honorable mention recognition from both coaches and media, while sophomore offensive lineman Mason Richman earned honorable mention honors from Big Ten coaches.

Sam LaPorta #84 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

