Party like it’s 1991? Cade McNamara’s first pass attempt as a Hawkeye goes for a 36-yard touchdown to Seth Anderson — the first on a season-opening drive since, yes, 1991.

The Hawkeyes wasted no time putting points on the board — and matched their point total from 2022’s opener against South Dakota State.g

“Gosh, I was so fired up,” McNamara said. “We had the exact look we wanted and to be honest, I was kind of surprised that that play was called that early. I was expecting maybe a play action or something. But when you know Brian called it and we got the look that we wanted. I was just so fired up to be able to hit that.”

“It was different — I mean, it was really electric,” Anderson said. “It was just a great start to the game, which I felt like really got our team going.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz downplayed the score as anything more than… six points.

“We were just trying to score, so it’s refreshing any time,” Ferentz said. “Any time you score the ball, it’s a good thing.”

