Hawkeyes searching for answers after 2nd-straight loss

It was a different week, but the same result for the Hawkeyes against one of the Big Ten’s best teams. Iowa put up a valiant defensive effort all evening against Penn State, but its offense was downright dismal in a 17-12 loss to the Nittany Lions.

“We’re moving the ball well,” said senior quarterback Nate Stanley. “I think we put ourselves in positions to score points we just end up shooting ourselves in the foot. Especially the last couple games we put ourselves in position to win games, we just haven’t capitalized.”

“You always want to win those big games,” added junior safety Geno Stone. “Like we always preach if you want to be a Big Ten championship team you gotta win the close games, big games. So I mean it kind of is a reality check of who we want to be. I feel like we can still definitely can be that team. We just gotta go to work and really focus on the details now.”

“We’ve just got to do things better,” said junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa. “We’re doing the right things, we just got to do them better. We are where we’re supposed to be, but we just gotta do it better. We can get a little bit more knocked back, we can get off the ball just a little quicker and make that play.”

“We just want to execute in those moments where you need to and make sure you don’t hurt yourself,” added junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. “When you hurt yourself you take yourself out of the game, take the crowd out of the game.”

“It was a tough challenge getting back up on our feet this week and the guys did that well which goes right to our leadership, I think,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz. “And I’m confident they’ll do that again. There’s no magic formula to it. It’s just a matter of executing a little bit better and doing some things that are going to be helpful.”