The Iowa football team will host its annual Kids Day at Kinnick on August 13.

Fans will be able to watch practice for free and spend the day at Kinnick Stadium.

The event is presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Twelve current and former patients – the 2022 Kid Captains – will join the Hawkeyes on the field for photos after they get an “inside look” at Kinnick Stadium.

Free parking will be available on hard surface lots, but normal ramp fees will be charged.

Concession stands will be open for cashless transactions.

The Hawkeyes open the season September 3 at home against South Dakota State. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.