The Big Ten and Big East conferences announced Wednesday the pairings and dates for the 2023 Gavitt Tipoff Games, which include Iowa traveling to Omaha to face Creighton on November 14.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games, featuring eight games between the two historic conferences the first full week of the college basketball season, is a unique early-season series named in honor of Dave Gavitt, founder of the Big East.

This will be Iowa’s fifth appearance in the Gavitt Games, previously playing at Marquette (2015) and Seton Hall (2022), and hosting Seton Hall (2016) and DePaul (2019).

The Hawkeyes and Bluejays most recently met in 2011 in Des Moines. Iowa’s last visit to Omaha came in 1999. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series 14-11.

Creighton posted a 24-13 overall record and placed third in the Big East last season, advancing to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays return three starters for head coach Greg McDermott, who is a native of Cascade, Iowa. Prior to Creighton, McDermott coached five seasons at UNI (2002-06) and four years at Iowa State (2007-10).

The 2023 Gavitt Games are a make-up from 2020, which were canceled due to COVID-19.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.