Here’s a contract amendment that likely won’t have a season-long reverberation through the college football world: Seth Wallace, Iowa’s linebacker coach and assistant defensive coordinator, has been promoted to assistant head coach.

Wallace gets a pay bump: $755,000 to $1 million. He becomes the first assistant head coach in the Kirk Ferentz era.

“Seth is an excellent coach and has been an asset to our coaching staff for many years,” said Ferentz. “He works tirelessly to develop our players into outstanding men on and off the field. I am grateful that he is a part of our program.”

“Being able to coach at the University of Iowa with such great players, coaches and staff members is really an honor,” Wallace added. “The University of Iowa and this football program are both very special to me. I am appreciative of this new, expanded role and look forward to preparing our athletes for the upcoming season and beyond.”

Wallace has developed some of the best linebackers in America over the past eight seasons. Names like Jack Campbell, Jay Higgins, Josey Jewell and Seth Benson have held down the middle of the Hawkeye defense year after year.

Other changes have been made as well: Broyles winner Phil Parker gets a $800,000 increase up from 1.1 million to 1.9 million and wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland has been let go from the program.

A search for offensive coordinator is still ongoing and one will be in place in the near future.

