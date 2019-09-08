Hawkeyes shut out Rutgers in Big Ten opener

Iowa defeated the Scarlet Knights 30-0 at Kinnick Stradium September 7.

It was only the second time the two teams had met on the gridiron; the Hawkeyes have won both.

“We just know we had to keep applying that pressure and only good things were gonna come from it, so to not allow any points on defense is huge in any game, no matter who were playing,” said Djimon Colbert, who recorded 5 tackles and an interception in the win. “And it’s a Big Ten game too, so to get a shutout is a big confidence booster for us. It shows us what we can be.”

(Kristian Welch/8 tackles in win) “I think it just came down to our communication,” added senior linebacker Kristian Welch. “There was some things in game one that we could have improved on. I think we went out in game two, this week, that was really our goal the whole week to prepare and to improve, ultimately.”

Kirk Ferentz was also pleased with the effort.

“Thought our guys really played well defensively today and it was a collective effort. I think the passing part, we disrupted their quarterback. Part of it is because we were covering really well, so he didn’t have a place to go with the ball and then threw it away or whatever he did. Real team effort that, was good to see, and I thought Djimon did some nice things, too, out there.”

The shutout was the Hawks third in their last seven Big Ten games dating back to last season. They’ll take on Iowa State in Ames next week.