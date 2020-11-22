Hawkeyes snap 6-game Penn State skid

Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks a tackle attempt by Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State 0-5 for the first time

Spencer Petras threw for 186 yards and ran for a touchdown to lead Iowa over Penn State 41-21.

Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson combined for 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Hawkeyes, who won their third straight and snapped a six-game losing streak to Penn State.

The win also gave Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz his 100th Big Ten win.

Iowa led 31-7 midway through the third quarter before Sean Clifford replaced Will Levis at quarterback for Penn State.

Clifford completed a pair of touchdown passes that cut Iowa’s lead to 10 with just over a quarter left.

The Nittany Lions fell to 0-5 for the first time in their 134-year history.