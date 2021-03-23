Hawkeyes’ Spencer Lee named finalist for Dan Hodge Trophy

Iowa’s Spencer Lee, right, takes on Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney during their 125-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday, March 20, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Iowa national champion Spencer Lee has been named one of six finalists for the Dan Hodge Trophy.

The award is presented annually by WIN Magazine/Culture House to the nation’s most dominant college wrestler.

Lee won the 125-pound NCAA Championship on Saturday. He outscored his five opponents at the national tournament 59-8, capturing his third career NCAA title and leading Iowa to the team title for the first time since 2010.

Lee was 12-0 in 2021, scoring bonus points in 11 matches and recording five first-period falls. He outscored his 12 opponents 141-15. He did not allow a point in the NCAA finals, winning 7-0, the largest margin of victory of any of the 10 NCAA finals matches.

He finished the season riding a 35-match winning streak, outscoring his opponents 432-42 during the stretch.

The winner of the Hodge Trophy is determined by past Hodge winners, a retired college coach from each region and national media members. A fan vote winner receives five additional first-place votes.

Fans can vote at win-magazine.com or hawkeyesports.com/spencerlee. The winner will be announced Monday at Noon.

Lee won the Hodge Trophy in 2020, earning 51 of a possible 56 first-place votes.

Lee is one of three Hawkeyes to win the award since its inception in 1995. Mark Ironside was honored in 1998 and Brent Metcalf earned the award in 2008.