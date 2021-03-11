Hawkeyes’ Spencer Lee returning for 5th season

FILE – In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Iowa’s Spencer Lee, left, celebrates his win over Virginia’s Jack Mueller (not shown) in their 125-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Spencer Lee tried being coy, but ultimately let it be known that he plans to return to Iowa wrestling for a fifth season.

After some banter about his intentions with The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman on a conference call Thursday, the two-time champion said he expects to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility that came about after last season’s championships were canceled.

“You are very correct. I plan on coming back and competing for the University of Iowa next year and staying another year with my brothers,” Lee said. “I think I owe it to them and I want to be a four-time national champ. Right now, I’ve got to get three so we’ll worry about that right now.”