Hawkeyes’ Spencer Lee returning for 5th season

Hawkeye Headquarters
Posted: / Updated:
Spencer Lee

FILE – In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Iowa’s Spencer Lee, left, celebrates his win over Virginia’s Jack Mueller (not shown) in their 125-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Spencer Lee tried being coy, but ultimately let it be known that he plans to return to Iowa wrestling for a fifth season.

After some banter about his intentions with The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman on a conference call Thursday, the two-time champion said he expects to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility that came about after last season’s championships were canceled.

“You are very correct. I plan on coming back and competing for the University of Iowa next year and staying another year with my brothers,” Lee said. “I think I owe it to them and I want to be a four-time national champ. Right now, I’ve got to get three so we’ll worry about that right now.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story