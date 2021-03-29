Hawkeyes’ Spencer Lee shares Dan Hodge Trophy

FILE – In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Iowa’s Spencer Lee, left, celebrates his win over Virginia’s Jack Mueller (not shown) in their 125-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

For the second time in its 27-year history, the WIN Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy committee determined two wrestlers were worthy of recognition.

University of Iowa national champion Spencer Lee, who won the award presented annually to the nation’s most dominant college wrestler in 2020, will share the 2021 honor with Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson.

The only other time two trophies were awarded in the same season was 2001, when Cael Sanderson and Nick Ackerman were both recognized.

Lee, one of five multi-winners in the history of the award, won the 125-pound NCAA Championship on March 20. He outscored his five opponents at the national tournament 59-8, capturing his third career NCAA title and leading Iowa to the team title for the first time since 2010.

Lee was 12-0 in 2021 and finished the season riding a 35-match winning streak, outscoring his opponents 432-42 during the stretch.

Lee is one of three Hawkeyes to win the award since its inception in 1995. Mark Ironside was honored in 1998 and Brent Metcalf earned the award in 2008.