Hawkeyes stay put in both polls

Wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates a touchdown reception in the first half against the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes stayed the course in both national college football polls after a 38-14 victory over Miami (Ohio).

Iowa remained No. 19 in the coaches poll and No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Hawkeyes’ opponent in just under two weeks — Iowa State — dropped into a tie for No. 25 in the AP poll and out of the coaches poll after a 3OT win over Northern Iowa.

The Hawkeyes received 351 points from the AP’s panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters, up from 330 in the preseason.

Although Northwestern dropped out of both polls after a loss to Stanford, Iowa still has plenty of ranked opponents ahead. Iowa plays No. 7 Michigan at the Big House on October 5, with No. 15 Penn State (October 12), No. 17 Wisconsin (November 9) and No. 25 Nebraska (November 29) also on the schedule.

Iowa travels to Iowa State on September 24.

Clemson, the defending national champion, remained at No. 1 in both polls, with Ohio State at No. 5 the top team from the Big Ten.

Local AP voter Steve Batterson of the Quad-City Times and Hawkmania moved the Hawkeyes up to No. 18 and dropped the Cyclones to No. 24. You can see his ballot here and the entire AP Top 25 here.

You can see the entire Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports here.

