Hawkeyes’ Stone, Stanley drafted in final round

Two more Hawkeyes found their NFL homes on the final day of the draft. Safety Geno Stone was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 219th overall pick and quarterback Nate Stanley was taken 244th by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

They followed Tristan Wirfs, who was picked in the first round Thursday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, A.J. Epenesa, who was selected in the second round Friday by the Buffalo Bills, and Michael Ojemudia, who was taken in the third round Friday by the Denver Broncos.

There goes Geno Stone to the Ravens.



As I said in my mock predictions, he'll have to earn his keep on special teams. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) April 25, 2020

Nate Stanley to the Vikings in the 7th round.



Word on the street is they’ll use him in a special QB-sneak package.



I kid. That will do it for your #Hawkeyes. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) April 25, 2020

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.