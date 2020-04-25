1  of  4
Hawkeyes’ Stone, Stanley drafted in final round

Nate Stanley, Geno Stone (HawkeyeHQ.com file photos)

Two more Hawkeyes found their NFL homes on the final day of the draft. Safety Geno Stone was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 219th overall pick and quarterback Nate Stanley was taken 244th by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

They followed Tristan Wirfs, who was picked in the first round Thursday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, A.J. Epenesa, who was selected in the second round Friday by the Buffalo Bills, and Michael Ojemudia, who was taken in the third round Friday by the Denver Broncos.

