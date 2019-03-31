Hawkeyes supporting cast comes through in Sweet Sixteen

“To be honest, we don’t really cares who scores the ball as long as the ball goes in the hole,” said senior guard Tania Davis.

The Hawkeyes defeated NC State 79-61 propelling them to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993.

“I’m just so proud of our heart,” added senior Megan Gustafson, who finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds. “We played with so much of that and we played together as a team and as a family. It’s amazing to be able to show the entire nation what Iowa basketball is all about. People didn’t really know much about us, but now they do. We’ve turned heads and we’re gonna keep turning heads from here on out.”

Iowa will take on Baylor in the Elite Eight Monday, April 1.

