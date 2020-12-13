Hawkeyes take Heartland Trophy back from Badgers for first time in 5 years

The Iowa Hawkeyes are on a roll. They defeat Wisconsin 28-7 to push their winning streak to 6. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes in the past winning 7 of the last 8 meetings.

That wasn’t the case Saturday. The Hawkeyes defense only allowed 7 points, giving up 225 yards. Iowa created two turnovers, including a 4th and goal interception by linebacker Jack Campbell that sealed the game.

Offensively, Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a big game. The seniors had 140 yards on 7 receptions and two touchdowns. Tyler Goodson led the team in rushing with 103 yards including a 80 yard touchdown in the 4th quarter.

After an 0-2 start, Iowa have won 6 games in a row. The Hawkeyes will play next week but the opponent has yet to be determined.

