Hawkeye Headquarters

Hawkeyes thankful for Dad ahead of Father's Day

Basketball stars Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp heap praise on their Dads

By:

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 10:50 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 10:50 PM CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa - "He's the reason I am who I am today," said junior forward Luka Garza.

"He taught me the game, he taught me how to be a great person. He's always my role model and someone I look up to. When I go back home, he's my trainer. You know, he works me out, we go through film, we do everything. He's almost a friend as much as he is a father."

"My dad means a lot to me," added sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp. "Going throughout this whole process, he was there for me every step. He's been a role model for me growing up.  And just everything I've been through he's been right there along my side, so just very happy to have him. He's a great father."
 

 

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected