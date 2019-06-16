Hawkeyes thankful for Dad ahead of Father’s Day

Breaking News
“He’s the reason I am who I am today,” said junior forward Luka Garza.

“He taught me the game, he taught me how to be a great person. He’s always my role model and someone I look up to. When I go back home, he’s my trainer. You know, he works me out, we go through film, we do everything. He’s almost a friend as much as he is a father.”

“My dad means a lot to me,” added sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp. “Going throughout this whole process, he was there for me every step. He’s been a role model for me growing up.  And just everything I’ve been through he’s been right there along my side, so just very happy to have him. He’s a great father.”
 

